Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,587,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 457,004 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.