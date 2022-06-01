Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Science 37 stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,701,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

