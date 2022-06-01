Science Applications International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

SAIC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.80. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 862.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

