Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($76.34) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($78.49) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 opened at €57.66 ($62.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.88. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 56.03. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($78.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.