Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scout24 from €61.00 ($65.59) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scout24 from €75.00 ($80.65) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

