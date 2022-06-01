Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE SRL opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.
Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
