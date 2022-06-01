SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $66.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.04. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.