Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $58,374,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,831,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after buying an additional 489,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $7,256,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

