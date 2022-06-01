Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE SEE opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

