Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $179.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.37. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

