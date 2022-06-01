Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.
NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.
