SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 536,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 131.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,459. The company has a market capitalization of $296.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.28. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

