Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 524.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCTBF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Securitas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Securitas has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

