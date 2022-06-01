SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 557,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

