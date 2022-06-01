Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 734,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,703. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

