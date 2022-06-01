Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $998.60 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $992.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,244,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

