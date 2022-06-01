Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s current price.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

NYSE:ST opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

