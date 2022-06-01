Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 801,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.36 per share, with a total value of $1,429,182.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,583,032.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 615,017 shares of company stock worth $51,562,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.44. 332,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.