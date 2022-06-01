Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SXT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $87.44. 332,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,417.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,844,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,404,698.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 615,017 shares of company stock worth $51,562,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.