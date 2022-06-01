ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 86,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

