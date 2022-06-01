ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $97.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 36,077 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 81,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

