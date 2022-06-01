Severn Trent Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7229 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($31.88) to GBX 2,800 ($35.43) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,800.00.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.