Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIELY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

