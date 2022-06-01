Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.6693 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGHIY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Shanghai Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.76.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
