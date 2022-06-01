Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.6693 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGHIY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Shanghai Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.