Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

STTK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director George Golumbeski bought 28,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 63.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

