Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

