Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €102.00 ($109.68) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 12 month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.