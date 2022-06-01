Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 450 ($5.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.74).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 310 ($3.92) on Wednesday. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 276.40 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

In other news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($26,345.65).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

