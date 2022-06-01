Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,750 ($34.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Future from GBX 5,225 ($66.11) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($57.09) to GBX 3,253 ($41.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.60 ($43.25).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,968 ($24.90) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,259.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,832.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,769 ($22.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($50.20).

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($24.20) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($125,419.61).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

