Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Declines By 16.7%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALJJ stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. ALJ Regional has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALJJ. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 292,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

