Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Declines By 14.9%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.