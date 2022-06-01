Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Expands By 24.5%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Get Atlantia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.