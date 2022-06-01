Short Interest in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Grows By 23.4%

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $116.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

