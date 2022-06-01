Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Decreases By 16.4%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ADSK opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.25.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.