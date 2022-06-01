Short Interest in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Grows By 23.2%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 892,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,239. Avaya has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $29.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,594,000 after purchasing an additional 205,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Avaya by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 1,752,587 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avaya by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

