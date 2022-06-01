Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Drops By 14.8%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:AVY opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.76.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
