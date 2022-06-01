Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Drops By 14.8%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:AVY opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.76.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.