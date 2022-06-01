Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Increases By 26.0%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 331,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

AVNW stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

