Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Declines By 16.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. 1,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $684.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.80.
Several research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.