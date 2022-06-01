Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Declines By 16.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,531. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

