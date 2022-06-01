Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Decreases By 15.2%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 1,050,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,112.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $17.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.75 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. Analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

