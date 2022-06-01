Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Increases By 25.0%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ BSKYU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSKYU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,529,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

