Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Decreases By 16.7%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNSO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Bonso Electronics International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

