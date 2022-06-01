Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rises By 23.5%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

