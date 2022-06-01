Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Increases By 23.2%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 543,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 92,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 11,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,005. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

