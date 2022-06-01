Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Increases By 22.8%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 944,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BRKL has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

