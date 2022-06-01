Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Drops By 15.9%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 394,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 2,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,095. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

