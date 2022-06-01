Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Drops By 16.0%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 34,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camber Energy by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CEI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 189,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,774,936. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

