Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Grows By 25.2%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $584.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

