Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Drops By 14.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 880,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:CANG opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.40 million, a P/E ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.