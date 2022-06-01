Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Decreases By 14.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIVW opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter.

